Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

