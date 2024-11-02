Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning raised its position in OLO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in OLO by 52.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OLO by 154.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,228.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,228.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $330,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

