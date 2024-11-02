Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 297 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $58.19 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

