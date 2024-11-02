Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,942 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 42.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.