Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 184,375 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 15.2% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
