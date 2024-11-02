Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

