Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 2,529 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

