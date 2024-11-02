Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 357 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $567.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.50.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

