Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FOXF traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,707. Fox Factory has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 31.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

