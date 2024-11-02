Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.51, but opened at $68.00. Roku shares last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 2,740,257 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Roku Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Roku by 138.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

