Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. VersaBank comprises 2.7% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of VersaBank worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VBNK shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of VersaBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

VersaBank Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VBNK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 35,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

