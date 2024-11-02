Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.