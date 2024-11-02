Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Snap Trading Up 3.0 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,497,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,098. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
