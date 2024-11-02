RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $68,398.13 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $68,398.13 or 0.98793093 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $191.10 million and approximately $96.03 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.00496830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00099828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00223884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00020900 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/."

