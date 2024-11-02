RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.02. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

