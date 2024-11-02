Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.07 and traded as low as $60.14. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 35,891 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.4358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

