Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $491,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.30 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.