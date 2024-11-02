Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,655 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,927,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.01 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

