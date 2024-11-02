Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $273.91. The company had a trading volume of 866,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,240. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

