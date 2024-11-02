Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $99.11 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

