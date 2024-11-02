Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sealed Air makes up 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.