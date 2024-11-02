Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

