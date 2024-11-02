Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 970 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,460.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $244.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

