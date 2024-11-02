Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expands By 5.1%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,781. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

