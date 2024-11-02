Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $252.40 million and $2.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,387.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00495668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00100108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00224153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00069933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

