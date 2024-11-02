Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 892,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

