Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

