Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $367.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $266.93 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

