Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 80,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

