Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.62. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $627.09 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

