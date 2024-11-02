SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $40.28 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

