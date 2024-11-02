Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 591.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 0.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SSO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,830. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

