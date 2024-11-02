Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $18.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
