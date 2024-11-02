SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,037,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 329,336 shares.The stock last traded at $22.21 and had previously closed at $22.14.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

