SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY remained flat at $138.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 187,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

