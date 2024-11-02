SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

