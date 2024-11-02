SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MYCF opened at $24.91 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.
