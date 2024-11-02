Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 214.86 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 294021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of £884.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.30.

In other news, insider Justin Ash purchased 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £49,796 ($64,577.88). Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

