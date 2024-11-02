Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,860,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,304. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.