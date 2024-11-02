SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,005,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 347.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

