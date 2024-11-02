SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,529 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

