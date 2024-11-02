Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Stepan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,245. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

