Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,893 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

