Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

