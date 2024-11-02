Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Prologis by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

