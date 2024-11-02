Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.59 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

UNP stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

