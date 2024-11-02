Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,480 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

GSEP opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

