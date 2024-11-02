Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,276 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

