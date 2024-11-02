Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 3,173 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $286.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $294.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.24.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

