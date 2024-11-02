Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 27,245 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $61,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 339.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 978,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 559.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 63.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 410,332 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $20,277,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

